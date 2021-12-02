Diwali in Pattaya radiates hope and optimism for a brighter future

Pattaya awakened to the sights and sounds of thousands of fireworks lighting up the night sky last weekend coinciding with one of the holiest festivals in Indian mythology, Diwali or Deepawali, the festival of lights.







Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil and the eradication of dark shadows, negativity, and doubts from our lives. It is a celebration of prosperity in which people give gifts to their loved ones. The festival also sends the message of illuminating our inner selves with clarity and positivity.

Having gone through a period of darkness and despair, Pattaya was ready to break out of the gloom of desperation and let the light of hope, optimism and love shine into our hearts, minds and spirits once again.



Organised by Thai Sikh News, Destination Siam, Dubai Bazaar, Iconic Events, with the support of the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Pattaya City, The Great Indian Diwali Festival was held at the Royal Garden Plaza Nov. 26-28.







On Saturday Nov. 27, Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, together with Deputy Minister of Culture Porames Ngarmpiches, Police Lt. Gen Sukhum Phrommayan, Commissioner of Tourist Police, Mr. Krissada Rattanapruek, Director Tourist Authority Thailand Eastern Region and Arpana Patwardhan, Director of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre graced the event and performed religious blessing ceremonies to launch the festivities.

Opening ceremonies included paying homage to Lord Ganesh as each elder lit lamps and bowed to the sacred statue. Lord Ganesh is revered and worshipped by millions of people all over the world, especially during Diwali when observers worship the elephant-headed Lord Ganesh, the deity of good beginnings and allegorical destroyer of all evil and obstacles, a beacon of comfort for those in need, those who are unmotivated, lonely, or overwhelmed by the problems of the world.

These auspicious ceremonies were indeed very timely as Pattaya desperately needs all the blessings and comfort it can get to overcome these difficult times.

For 3 days the ground floor of the plaza was converted into a mini-India where scores of booths were set up selling Indian products including clothes, accessories and home decorations.







The best attractions were the many stands serving Indian delicacies including curries and the delicious Indian sweets.

Traditional Indian dances were also performed on stage and there was much singing and laughter in the colourful Diwali atmosphere.









Thai India Pattaya Business Association launched

At the Diwali festival, the Thai Indian community announced the founding of the Thai India Pattaya Business Association (TIPBA) with Mr. Sukhraj Kalra as the Founding President. Sukhraj a.k.a ‘Pa Chub’ said, “TIPBA is a non-profit association created for the purpose of promoting friendship and unity amongst the Thai-Indian business community in Pattaya. We are here to assist businesses and families during good and difficult times. Most importantly we vehemently support Pattaya City in all its business and social endeavours, especially supporting and promoting tourism.”





Indians, Thais and people of all nationalities came to celebrate Diwali at the Royal Garden Plaza. While enjoying the delicious Indian food, singing and dancing, deep down in their hearts they prayed for a brighter future for all humankind.













































