Pattaya faces unstable weather conditions as heavy rains sweep across Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is bracing for unstable weather conditions as the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several regions of the country, including parts of the East, where Chonburi is located.

According to the 24-hour forecast, northern and upper northeastern provinces such as Nan, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom, along with Trat in the East and Ranong and Phang Nga in the Andaman region, are at high risk of flash floods, runoff, and landslides. Strong winds and accumulated rainfall may intensify the risk, particularly in low-lying and hillside areas.







For Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms are expected in 70% of areas, with some locations experiencing heavy downpours mainly in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are forecast to range between 25–27°C at night and 31–33°C during the day.

In coastal areas, conditions remain hazardous. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are 2–3 meters high and may exceed 3 meters during thunderstorms. The lower Andaman coast faces waves around 2 meters, rising higher in stormy areas. The TMD has advised small boats in the upper Andaman and upper Gulf not to venture out to sea, while larger vessels should proceed with caution.



The unsettled conditions are being driven by Tropical Storm Kajiki, currently weakening after making landfall in northern Vietnam. The system is expected to degrade further into a depression and then a low-pressure cell as it tracks into Laos and eventually reaches northern Thailand, particularly Nan province, around August 26. Its effects, however, will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to wide areas of the country, including the East.

Pattaya authorities are urging residents to stay alert for local flooding, especially in low-lying neighborhoods and beachside areas prone to runoff during intense downpours.



































