Pattaya faces cooler weather and strong winds as rain persists in southern Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department warns that upper Thailand, including Pattaya, will experience unstable weather with cooler temperatures and strong winds over the next few days. From November 19-20, a new wave of cold air from China will lower temperatures in Pattaya by 1-3 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs expected around 28-30°C and nighttime lows around 20-22°C.







There is a 40% chance of rain in Pattaya and the surrounding Chonburi area, while the southern provinces are likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall due to strengthening northeast monsoon winds. Citizens are advised to take precautions for personal safety, and fishermen are urged to navigate carefully, especially in areas with thunderstorms, as sea waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the upper Andaman Sea could reach 2 meters or higher.

Authorities also advise local farmers to prepare for potential crop damage from strong winds and heavy rain. Residents should dress warmly and monitor weather updates as conditions remain changeable.



































