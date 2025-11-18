Attorney General to appeal Thaksin’s royal defamation acquittal amid tax ruling

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Attorney General has decided to appeal the acquittal of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in a high-profile royal defamation case stemming from a 2015 interview in South Korea.

Attorney General Itthiporn Kaewthip concluded that Thaksin’s 2015 interview with a South Korean news agency constituted an offence, and the case will be forwarded to the Appeals Court. The AG’s decision is final and follows a second time extension for consideration, with a deadline of November 21.



In a separate ruling, the Supreme Court has reversed lower court decisions and ruled in favor of the Revenue Department in a long-running tax dispute involving Thaksin.

The court’s judgment, delivered on Monday, overturns the prior acquittal and enforces the collection of 17.6 billion baht in personal income tax from Thaksin related to the sale of shares in Shin Corp. The ruling will now proceed to enforcement. (TNA)



































