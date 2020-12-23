Pattaya eyes axing Naklua Walk & Eat

The Pattaya Countdown already canceled by coronavirus concerns, the Naklua Walk & Eat weekend market could be next if the Samut Sakhon outbreak continues to spread, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said.

On Tuesday, the mayor noted that the weekend market typically draws hundreds, not thousands, of visitors each day and that organizers have put in place all the required safety measures, such as temperature screenings and required mask use.

However, if the current outbreak worsens, the market could be suspended or canceled.













