Parking Tensions Escalate in Pattaya – Traffic police investigate rental operators after tourist’s vehicle was towed and fined

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Traffic Police have launched an investigation into local rental vehicle operators following complaints that a tourist’s vehicle was towed and replaced with rental motorcycles, leading to a fine. Authorities are now working to resolve the conflict between business owners.

The issue was brought to public attention by Ms. Thanyarat Chaimoongkoon, the owner of Sharmajee Pure Veg Indian, a restaurant located along Pattaya Beach Road near Soi 13/4. She reported that local rental operators had been obstructing the parking area in front of her restaurant, causing inconvenience for her customers and negatively affecting her business. She also provided CCTV footage showing individuals involved in the incident.







Upon receiving the complaint, Pol. Lt. Col. Panupong Nimsuwan, Pattaya City Police’s traffic inspector, dispatched officers to inspect the scene. Authorities found eight motorcycles parked in front of the restaurant. A subsequent investigation revealed that five belonged to the restaurant owner, one belonged to a rental business operator, and two were owned by foreign nationals.

One of the foreign-owned motorcycles was found to be registered under a “suspended use” status. The police initially seized the vehicle, but Ms. Thanyarat later identified herself as the caretaker. She also claimed possession of the second motorcycle registered under a foreign owner’s name.

The CCTV footage provided by Ms. Thanyarat showed two men moving another person’s motorcycle and parking it in a way that obstructed traffic before placing their own vehicle in the spot. The two individuals were later identified as Mr. Anat (surname withheld) and Mr. Nattakan (surname withheld), both of whom admitted to the act.



The police informed them that their actions constituted an offense under the law, specifically for “obstructing a public road in a manner that could hinder safety or convenience in traffic by placing objects or performing unnecessary actions without permission.” They were subsequently charged, informed of their legal rights, and fined accordingly.

To prevent further conflicts, Pattaya Traffic Police advised both restaurant owners and rental operators to limit the number of vehicles displayed for rent to a maximum of three, ensuring adequate parking space for tourists. They also emphasized that public areas should not be reserved or occupied for private use. Authorities plan to hold discussions with both parties to reach a resolution in the near future.





































