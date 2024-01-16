Pattaya expats not excited by right to vote in UK elections

Around 10,000 British nationals living in Thailand have been given the chance to vote even if they have lived overseas for more than 15 years. The total worldwide is believed to be over three million, a massive theoretical boost to the UK electoral franchise. The move follows a change in the law which abolished a previous residency curb and is well in time for the next general election, likely to be held later this year.







The detail continues to emerge. Expats will have to scan their passport and prove their national insurance number and date of birth. Documentation will also be necessary to show the last UK address together with the expat’s full name. This could be a UK driving licence, even if expired, credit card statement, correspondence from UK central or local government or the inland revenue or other foolproof evidence. For those without such guarantees, an “attestor”, a UK voter, will be able to attest personal details.







Pattaya Mail asked 40 Brits, mostly in Jomtien, if they were likely to vote and handed them a summary information sheet. Many said that the registration detail was too complex and noted that a reapplication every three years was required. “There are too few world expats spread around 650 UK constituencies and most simply won’t bother to register online or by snail mail,” said one 68 year old. Another stated, “What expats want in Thailand is the unfreezing of their state pensions, not the chance to dance round domestic politics.”







But others were more optimistic, believing for example that getting involved in British politics was the best way of unfreezing state pensions or restoring the right of the British embassy in Bangkok to issue confirmation of income letters to British retirees. Those surveyed were interviewed on January 16 and included 30 men and 10 women. In answer to the question “Are you likely to vote in the next UK general election?” only eight answered in the positive. The rest were unlikely voters or plainly uninterested. However, one respondent did admit that Pattaya’s British expats were mostly over 70 and notoriously indifferent to home politics. “They fled abroad to get away from this stuff in the first place,” he said.































