Pattaya expats call low fine for restaurant waste dumping a slap on the wrist

PATTAYA, Thailand – A popular restaurant on Pattaya’s notorious Walking Street has been fined 10,000 baht for illegally dumping waste into a public drain, sparking outrage among local expats who say the penalty is laughably low — barely a slap on the wrist.

“The fine is less than what I spend on five meals out,” said a long-term resident and frequent critic of lax enforcement in Pattaya. “Ten thousand baht is not even a punishment. It probably costs more to clear that drain.”







Officials confirmed the restaurant was found dumping kitchen waste directly into a public drainage system, an act harmful to the city’s sanitation and environment. Despite the clear violation, the fine has done little to deter public cynicism about how environmental laws are enforced.

“This is a Thai tradition,” another expat remarked dryly. “Rules exist, but penalties are so low or inconsistently applied that breaking them is almost expected.”

Pattaya’s growing tourism and nightlife sectors have often been criticized for neglecting basic environmental concerns, even as the city aims to position itself as a modern, world-class destination.



For residents frustrated by ongoing pollution and disorder, the 10,000 baht fine feels like just another example of business as usual — where wealthy interests avoid real consequences and everyday citizens bear the cost.

Environmental advocates say stronger enforcement and heftier fines are essential if Pattaya wants to clean up its image and its streets. Until then, the smell of waste in the drains may linger longer than the latest fine.

