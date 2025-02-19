Pattaya enhances tourist convenience – more parking options for Koh Larn visitors

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has reaffirmed efforts to improve parking options for tourists visiting Koh Larn. Recognizing concerns about limited parking, he highlighted that the Blue Parking Lot (Larn See Fah) is now open for free parking for both cars and motorcycles, following previous city policies. Officials are stationed to assist visitors.

The Blue Parking Lot is available for free parking every Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays from 7:00 AM to 6:30 PM. Additionally, the Pattaya Automatic Parking Building offers covered parking with security, starting at 30 THB per hour for those seeking an alternative option.

The mayor advised visitors to arrive early, as the free parking fills up quickly. On weekdays, the Blue Parking Lot is used for exercise and other community activities. Some residents have raised concerns about the availability of restrooms, suggesting further improvements.

















































