Pattaya enforces ‘No Krathong in the Sea’ rule and bans fireworks, sky lanterns on November 5

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakarn chaired a coordination meeting at Pattaya City Hall to prepare for the Loy Krathong Festival 2025, which falls on Wednesday November 5. The meeting brought together city officials, department heads, and representatives from relevant agencies to ensure smooth, safe, and environmentally responsible celebrations across Pattaya.







Each year, large numbers of residents and tourists flock to beaches, piers, and waterways across Pattaya to float krathongs and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Many hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues also host Loy Krathong activities. However, the city has expressed concern over unsafe practices such as the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, and the floating of krathongs in the sea, which pose safety and environmental risks.

To ensure a joyful and safe celebration, the city has implemented comprehensive land and marine safety measures, along with coordinated traffic management. Rescue teams, police officers, and volunteers will be stationed at key points along Pattaya Beach, Jomtien Beach, and the Bali Hai Pier to provide assistance and maintain order throughout the night.





The city is also intensifying its environmental awareness campaign under the slogan “No Krathong in the Sea”, encouraging both locals and tourists to float their krathongs only in designated inland water areas and to use eco-friendly materials.

Deputy Mayor Wuttisak emphasized that the Loy Krathong Festival is not only a cherished Thai cultural tradition but also an opportunity to showcase Pattaya’s commitment to safety, sustainability, and tourism responsibility. “We want everyone to enjoy Loy Krathong while helping protect our marine environment. A safe, beautiful, and green festival is something we can all be proud of,” he said.



































