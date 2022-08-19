Pattaya earns ‘satisfactory’ rating in Royal Thai Police assessment

The Pattaya Police Station scored 90% on its annual evaluation by the Royal Thai Police’s Inspector General’s Office.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Santoon Pradith, commander of the office’s Inspection Division 2, led the six-part evaluation and said Aug. 18 that Pattaya police eked out a 90% score, which was deemed “satisfactory”.

Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai and his staff were evaluated on general service, criminal justice administration, security of lives and property, traffic control and management, personal management and development, and police drilling and tactics.





































