Pattaya earns ‘satisfactory’ rating in Royal Thai Police assessment

By Pattaya Mail
Pol. Maj. Gen. Santoon Pradith, commander of the office’s Inspection Division 2 rated the Pattaya police station under the command of Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai with a 90% score, which was deemed “satisfactory”.

The Pattaya Police Station scored 90% on its annual evaluation by the Royal Thai Police’s Inspector General’s Office.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Santoon Pradith, commander of the office’s Inspection Division 2, led the six-part evaluation and said Aug. 18 that Pattaya police eked out a 90% score, which was deemed “satisfactory”.

Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai and his staff were evaluated on general service, criminal justice administration, security of lives and property, traffic control and management, personal management and development, and police drilling and tactics.


Pattaya police put on a demonstration of how to suppress and arrest criminals using forked rods to tackle and pin down the perp.









