Despite water level drops, questions arise over flood management as Bangkok and Pattaya avoid heavy impact

PATTAYA, Thailand – While the Royal Irrigation Department reports a gradual reduction in water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam and credits the Sirikit Dam with helping to contain northern floodwaters, serious questions remain about the effectiveness and timing of Thailand’s flood management strategies. Though Bangkok and Pattaya have so far avoided major flooding, the situation exposes lingering concerns about whether authorities are adequately prepared to protect all vulnerable areas.







Water flow at the Chao Phraya River in Nakhon Sawan is dropping, prompting a decrease in dam discharge to 750 cubic meters per second. Yet, this reactive approach—waiting for water levels to fall before reducing flow—raises doubts about the proactive planning promised during the rainy season. The fact that some areas outside flood barriers in Ang Thong and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya remain flooded highlights ongoing shortcomings in containment efforts.

Meanwhile, the Sirikit Dam’s role in slowing northern water inflows has been crucial, but the continued need to adjust releases carefully reflects the precarious balance authorities face in managing flood risk without causing downstream damage. Coordination between agencies such as the Royal Irrigation Department, EGAT, and the Meteorological Department appears to be happening, but questions persist over whether these measures are sufficient or just damage control after the fact.



Bangkok and Pattaya’s current safety from heavy flooding may be more a matter of fortunate timing and geography than evidence of comprehensive, foolproof flood management. As the rainy season continues, it remains to be seen if Thailand’s water authorities will move beyond reactive adjustments to implement truly strategic, preventative measures that protect all at-risk communities.



































