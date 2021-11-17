Pattaya developer to upgrade drainage system to prevent flood damage to neighbors

A major real estate developer will improve flood control at its Supalai Ville Pattaya – Motorway development to prevent more damage to homes in an adjacent village.

Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak and Supalai PLC manager Worapol Lersertkitsakul met with Punyavee Willcox and her foreign husband at their water-damaged house on Soi Crocodile Farm of Soi Chaiyapornwithi Nov. 16.







For nearly a year, the couple has alleged and complained to the subdistrict officials that Supalai Ville was built illegally on landfill that makes the housing development higher than adjacent homes. As a result, storm runoff flows downhill into their house through a wall that was broken by Supalai contractors.

Winai told the pair that Nongprue engineers had surveyed both housing villages and, in fact, the landfill was not much higher than Punyavee’s house and that Supalai was built entirely according to regulations with nothing found illegal.

Furthermore, Worapol produced photos that showed Punyavee’s wall was broken before construction even began at Supalai.

While the couple’s complaints and allegations were proved groundless, Worapol said Supalai wants to coexist peacefully with its neighbors and agreed to make improvements to water-drainage at its project.







The company will lay more water pipes and build a cesspool to capture runoff. Furthermore, Supalai will dig new drains between the villages to catch more water running downhill and funnel it into the existing sewer system. Finally, the company will repair the broken wall.

Punyavee said she was satisfied with the settlement.

































