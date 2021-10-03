Pattaya deputy mayor puts hand in own pocket to help homeless

Pattaya’s deputy mayor paid out of his own pocket for a van to take three homeless people back to their Isan home.

Banlue Kullavanijaya, accompanied by Social Welfare Department chief Teeraporn Srijan, met the two women and one man living in an abandoned building on Second Road Oct. 2.







The first woman, Tom, said she’d been in prison and, after being released, could not go home to Sakon Nakhon. So she came to Pattaya, but found all the businesses closed.

Pui, 49, said she was laid off as a maid for a foreigner in Pattaya last year and hasn’t been able to find work since.



The man, also named Tom, 33, said he worked in a bar in Sunee Plaza. Although from Chanthaburi, he hoped to work with his brother in Sakon Nakhon, in the Northeast.

Banlue arranged assistance for the three and paid for the van that will take them back to Issan.

































