Pattaya cracks down as motorbikes turn sidewalks into danger zones

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officials have stepped up enforcement against motorbikes illegally parked on sidewalks, especially along South Pattaya Road, aiming to restore order and cleanliness for pedestrians. This crackdown not only wastes the time of officials and riders but also disrupts pedestrians trying to navigate the area. Those caught face legal fines, towing fees, and other penalties, and riders must go to the police station to pay fees and retrieve their vehicles. Authorities remain committed to keeping the city’s walkways safe and accessible for everyone.







The crackdown has drawn widespread public approval. Many locals and tourists welcomed the move, saying sidewalks should be clear for foot traffic. One resident commented, “Catch them all. Tourists can walk comfortably. Keep this up!”

Others pointed out chronic issues: “Those street vendors who also ride motorbikes on sidewalks don’t care — tourists are everywhere, yet they ride on sidewalks without a second thought.”

Positive feedback has flooded in for the enforcement teams. “Great job to the municipal officers — the streets are much more walkable now. Please also take action near the Wat Chai market where stalls spill onto walkways, and motorbikes park on the road. If we let this slide too long, it becomes harder to fix.”



Yet not everyone agrees. Some motorbike owners protest the strict fines and towing, calling the enforcement “challenging.”

Additional complaints came from residents near Soi Naklua 22, where dozens of rental motorbikes are parked along the street, squeezing space and making parking difficult for nearby bank customers.

Citizens also urged officials to look at obstructive street signs on roads near Soi Pothisarn and congestion caused by buses queuing to pick up Chinese tourists at Laem Bali Hai pier.



Multiple hot spots around Pattaya — including Soi VC, Bua Khao, and Sukhumvit Road — still see frequent illegal parking despite repeated crackdowns.

As one concerned local urged, “Can officials check Walking Street after 9 PM? There are still many vehicles parked on the footpath.”

The city aims to balance enforcement with awareness, hoping to reduce wasted time, avoid excessive traffic fines, and keep Pattaya’s sidewalks safe and accessible for visitors and residents alike.



































