Stock market crash drives man to crime — Pattaya police stop gold shop robbery in time

PATTAYA, Thailand – A quick-witted police patrol arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of planning to rob a gold shop inside a popular shopping mall in North Pattaya, 29 June. The suspect, who was found carrying an air gun disguised as a real weapon, confessed that financial desperation drove him to contemplate the crime after losing all his money in stock investments.

At 6:36 PM, officers led by Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyu of the Pattaya City Police, along with Police Major Colonel Suchart Dusadee, detained the man — identified only as Permphon (surname withheld) — after spotting suspicious behavior near the gold shop. The suspect was dressed in multiple layers of clothing, wearing a helmet, face mask, and a thick jacket to conceal his identity.







When police attempted to search him, Permphon resisted arrest and fought briefly, causing minor injuries to officers before being subdued. A thorough search of his backpack revealed the air gun and several clothing items.

During questioning, Permphon admitted he had intended to commit the robbery to solve his financial troubles. He had lost his rental money and funds meant for his 7-month-old child’s care through failed stock market investments. His 22-year-old wife, holding their infant child, tearfully visited the police station, expressing sorrow and apologizing on behalf of her husband. She had been unaware of his plans and believed he was merely visiting friends.

Police Colonel Anek praised the vigilance of Sergeant Nantawat Sriwiseth for identifying the suspicious individual and preventing a possible crime before it occurred. The suspect is currently charged with resisting arrest and will face legal proceedings.

The incident highlights ongoing efforts by Pattaya law enforcement to maintain public safety amid rising economic pressures on residents. (Photos by Pattaya Police Station)



































