Pattaya Covid-19 risk likely heightened to orange zone

Following a surge in COVID-19 infections linked to night entertainment venues in Bangkok, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has proposed fresh measures to help curb the spread of the virus during the long Songkran holiday.







Chonburi Province, which includes Pattaya, is likely to be adjusted into the Orange Zone, with control measures as follows: restaurants and night entertainment venues are allowed to operate until 11 pm, and serving alcoholic beverages and live music are allowed.

Chonburi Public Health Office official Facebook updates Covid-19 situations daily, and told those who visited entertainment places in Bangkok to get themselves checked immediately.





Officials strongly warn Chonburi people to avoid visiting pubs, bars, and night entertainment in Bangkok to prevent bringing the Covid-19 back to the province.

A panel in charge of the COVID-19 restrictions under the Centre of the COVID-19 Administration (CCSA) will be asked to consider the measures on Wednesday and it would likely to be implemented for two weeks. (NNT)

















