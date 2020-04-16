Pattaya Covid-19 recoveries begin outpacing infections

Pattaya hospitals have begun discharging patients who have recovered from Covid-19, indicating the city’s further progress in controlling the coronavirus.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said April 15 that 10 of 29 confirmed cases have been cleared with the patients free to return home after an observation period.

Overall in Banglamung District, there have been 39 cases with 15 already recovered and two deaths.







While Pattaya is on a virtual lockdown, with entrance into the city now strictly controlled, beaches and businesses closed and both alcohol bans and night-time curfews in place, Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai on April 16 again said that some restrictions could be eased on May 1 if the current downward trend in infections continues.

In a letter released by the Chonburi public-relations office, the governor said it was his hope to start reopening businesses but keeping health and social-distancing measures in place to prevent a resurgence of the virus.





