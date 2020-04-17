Thailand reports 29 Covid-19 cases with 3 more deaths, no new cases in 25 provinces

Thailand reported 29 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total cases to 2,672 with three more deaths, raising the toll to 46.







Spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CSSA), Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin delivered a daily press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the past 24 hours.

He said new deaths comprised a 55-year-old Malaysian tour guide. He had no underlying disease but his client in a tour group was infected with coronavirus. Another death was a 35-year-old Thai woman. She was an employee of a company. She had pre-existing conditions of diabetes and hypertension.

The last death was a 37-year-old man who had hypertension and obesity. He was a worker and his wife worked at a restaurant in Sukhumvit area.

New cases comprised 29 patients from surveillance and service sectors. They included 14 people in close contact with previous patients.

Other patients in this group included two Thai returnees overseas, a visitor to crowded places, and two persons working in a crowded place or working closely with foreigners.

Ten cases are under investigation.

Twenty-five provinces have no new cases in the past two weeks including Chiang Rai, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Phrae, Mae Hong Son, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Buriram, Mahasarakram, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Roi-et, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Lamphun, Si Sa Ket, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Nong Bua Lamphu, Amnat Charoen, Sukhothai, Udon Thani, Kanchanaburi, Uttaradit and Uthai Thani.

Nine provinces have no report of Covid-19 patients. Those provinces are Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Chai Nat, Ranong, Trat, Sing Buri, Nan, Ang Thong and Bueng Kan. (TNA)











