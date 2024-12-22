Pattaya court sentences gang to death in dismemberment murder of German businessman

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a shocking murder case that gained international attention, the Pattaya Provincial Court has sentenced three individuals to death for the premeditated murder and dismemberment of Mr. Hans Peter Walter Mack, a 62-year-old German real estate businessman. The crime occurred on July 5, 2023, in Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi.







The suspects, identified as Mr. Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, 52, Ms. Petra Christl Grundgreif, 54, both German nationals, and Mr. Shahrooq Karim Uddin, 27, a Thai-Pakistani national, were accused of luring Mr. Mack to his death, dismembering his body, and attempting to dispose of it at sea. They also transferred 3,350,000 THB from the victim’s bank account.

The police investigation linked the suspects through witness testimony, documents, physical evidence, and forensic findings. The suspects were charged with premeditated murder and concealing a corpse, despite denying the allegations during initial interrogations.







During the trial, Mr. Brinkmann and Ms. Grundgreif confessed, leading the court to reduce their death sentences to life imprisonment. However, Mr. Uddin, who denied the charges throughout, received the death penalty.

Additionally, on November 22, 2023, the Pattaya Court sentenced another German national, Enrico, to six years in prison for his involvement in receiving stolen funds related to the case.

This landmark verdict brings partial closure to a horrifying crime that shook the local and international community.

































