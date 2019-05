About 3,000 sailors held up colored cards in formation to spell out a message in honor of the coronation of HM the King.

Navy deputy commander-in-chief Vice Adm. Dechpol Phusara led the May 4 display on the deck of the HTMS Chakri Naruebet in Sattahip.

The card trick spelled out congratulations to King Rama X on his coronation. The sailors then sang “Sadudee Maharadscha”.