Pattaya cops make merit to welcome new station commander

By Pattaya Mail
Pol. Col. Mekawit Pradithpol and his wife Kanpatsorn Timtieng held a merit-making ceremony to wish for prosperity and lift the morale of Pattaya police officers.

Pattaya police held a merit-making ceremony to welcome the new precinct commander and to bless police officers.

Acting police chief Pol. Col. Mekawit Pradithpol and his wife Kanpatsorn Timtieng organized the ceremony to lift morale after Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai was sacked as police chief for dereliction of duty in regards to controlling sex trafficking in Pattaya.



Nine monks changed Buddhist stanzas and shared a morning meal.

Kritsana Boonsawad, Pattaya Deputy Mayor led a city hall delegation to welcome the new police chief.









