Pattaya cops make merit to welcome new station commander

Pattaya police held a merit-making ceremony to welcome the new precinct commander and to bless police officers.

Acting police chief Pol. Col. Mekawit Pradithpol and his wife Kanpatsorn Timtieng organized the ceremony to lift morale after Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai was sacked as police chief for dereliction of duty in regards to controlling sex trafficking in Pattaya.







Nine monks changed Buddhist stanzas and shared a morning meal.

