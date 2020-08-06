Pattaya continues community anti-drug meetings

Pattaya officials and police continued their meetings with local community leaders to strategize how to stem the flow of drugs.







Deputy Mayors Ronakit Ekasingh and Banlue Kullavanijaya hosted the Aug. 5 “news table” with the Soi Arunothai, Chumsai and South Pattaya Pattana communities in central Pattaya.

The panel discussion and brainstorming session were aimed at documenting drug problems and developing solutions.

Panelists said the drug situation in Pattaya remains serious, aided by modern technologies that make drugs easier to buy and sell. Police, city and community groups need to use the same technology to stay ahead of problems.

By working together and sharing information, it will make authorities more efficient and responsive, participants agreed.











