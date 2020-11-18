Pattaya condo tears down opposition candidate’s election banner

A Pattaya condominium tore down campaign banners for a local opposition candidate for Chonburi Council, but claimed there was no political ill will.







Progressive Movement to Change Chonburi candidate Supanan Goldsmit filed a complaint with Pattaya police against the unnamed condo on Soi Kasetsin 1 Nov. 16, alleging violation of election laws.

Manager Nongkarn Meemung apologized and said she didn’t realize her actions were illegal. Nongkarn said she had a security guard remove the vinyl banners because they partially obstructed the view of drivers entering and exiting the tower.

She said she didn’t destroy the banner, but simply put it in storage and waited for the candidate to complain.

Supanan, who is running against the established Palang Chon Party, opted not to file charges.

