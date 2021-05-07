New Nongprue mayor pledges quick fixes to infrastructure problems that got him elected

Nongprue’s first new mayor in 15 years promised to improve water and electricity systems and complete the third phase of the Pattaya area’s CCTV network.

Speaking to civil servants for the first time since taking office May 1, Winai Inpitak focused on the need to quickly solve the infrastructure problems that got him elected.

Winai, a former member of the Chonburi Provincial Council, defeated Nongprue’s first and only mayor, Mai Chaiyanit, in March’s local elections. Mai won fewer than 4 in 10 votes from subdistrict residents who have raged for years against long-delayed, over-budget and disruptive roadworks and water shortages.







The new mayor said his priorities are to upgrade the electric grid so that everyone has ample power, clean up the Pattaya area’s many jumbles of drooping utility cables, ensure there is enough tap water for everyone and address flooding in Nongprue’s many problem zones.

Winai also pledged to fix damage to roads and drainage systems, and install a battery of new CCTV cameras to improve security and replace broken models.





The Public Health and Environment Department was directed to step up street sweeping and clean up to remove litter that can block drains.

He also invited the public to call 038-933-179 to request disinfectant spraying if they’re worried about Covid-19 exposure.



















