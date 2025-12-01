Pattaya commemorates 47th anniversary with tribute to donor of City Hall land

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet leads the 47th anniversary ceremony at Pattaya City Hall, honoring Khun Prinya Chavalitthamrong’s land donation.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya marked its 47th anniversary with a solemn ceremony honoring the legacy of Khun Prinya Chavalitthamrong, whose generous donation of 10 rai of land made possible the construction of the Pattaya City Hall.

The ceremony, held on November 29, was presided over by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and attended by deputy mayors, city executives, council members, department heads, and school directors. The gathering paid tribute to Khun Prinya’s significant contribution, which continues to support the city’s administrative and developmental functions today.



Religious rites included offering meals and traditional items to nine Buddhist monks, invoking blessings for the city, its officials, and residents. The event concluded with a wreath-laying ceremony on the second-floor staircase of the original City Hall building, commemorating Khun Prinya’s generosity and lasting impact on Pattaya.

The 47th anniversary ceremony reflects Pattaya’s commitment to remembering key figures in its development while fostering civic pride and community unity.


Monks receive traditional offerings during religious rites held to bless the city, officials, and residents.

Wreaths are laid at the original City Hall staircase to commemorate Khun Prinya’s lasting contribution to Pattaya.















