Pattaya commemorates 47th anniversary with tribute to donor of City Hall land

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya marked its 47th anniversary with a solemn ceremony honoring the legacy of Khun Prinya Chavalitthamrong, whose generous donation of 10 rai of land made possible the construction of the Pattaya City Hall.

The ceremony, held on November 29, was presided over by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and attended by deputy mayors, city executives, council members, department heads, and school directors. The gathering paid tribute to Khun Prinya’s significant contribution, which continues to support the city’s administrative and developmental functions today.







Religious rites included offering meals and traditional items to nine Buddhist monks, invoking blessings for the city, its officials, and residents. The event concluded with a wreath-laying ceremony on the second-floor staircase of the original City Hall building, commemorating Khun Prinya’s generosity and lasting impact on Pattaya.

The 47th anniversary ceremony reflects Pattaya’s commitment to remembering key figures in its development while fostering civic pride and community unity.









































