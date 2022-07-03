Pattaya cloudy with widespread thundershowers, high waves warned for islands trips July 3-6

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Region

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in NakhonNayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.Minimum temperature 24-28 °C.Maximum temperature 29-35 °C. Southwesterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers.







During 3-6 July, southwesterly wind 20-35 Km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters offshore.

During 7-9 July, southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1 – 2 meters and about 2 meters in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23-28 °C.Maximum temperature 30-36 °C.









































