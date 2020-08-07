Pattaya cloudy with isolated heavy rains, high waves in Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part

Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers throughout the period with isolated heavy rain. During 6 – 7 Aug, southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and about 2 meters in thundershower areas. During 8 – 12 Aug, southwesterly wind 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershower areas. Minimum temperature 22-25°C. Maximum temperature 32-34°C.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Bangkok Metropolis and Vicinity Forecast

Cloudy during 6 – 7 Aug. Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains. Minimum temperature 25-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.

Thailand Weather Forecast

During 6 – 7 Aug, the monsoon though lies across the North and the upper Northeast. The moderate southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Continue rains are likely over the country and isolated heavy rain. The moderate wind waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, about 2 meters high in the Andaman Sea, 1-2 meters high in the Gulf of Thailand. During 8 – 12 Aug, the monsoon though lies across the North and the upper Northeast will strengthen. The southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen. Abundant rains are likely over the country and isolated heavy rain. The strong wind waves are likely in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, 2-3 meters high in the Andaman Sea, about 2 meters high in the Gulf of Thailand and above 3 meters high in thundershowers. The low pressure over lower China Sea is expected upgrade during 7-8 Aug and then move to cover upper China Sea.







Cautions

During 8 – 12 Aug, people in the whole country should beware of severe conditions and stay tuned for the weather update. All ships should proceed with caution and should keep ashore including keeping away from thundershower.

Loading…











