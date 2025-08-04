Pattaya clears beach tents over heat, hygiene and safety concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City law enforcement officers recently intervened after reports surfaced of homeless individuals setting up tents and makeshift shelters along Pattaya Beach, sparking concern from the public over safety, sanitation, and extreme heat conditions.

The incident prompted swift action from municipal officers, who discovered at least one unauthorized tent erected near the shoreline. The tent appeared to serve as a temporary dwelling, complete with personal belongings and even cooking equipment. Officers issued a formal warning to the occupant and dismantled the camp, urging them to vacate the public space. The area was promptly cleared for the safety and cleanliness of all beachgoers.







“Public spaces like Pattaya Beach are meant to be shared and kept clean,” said one city official. “This kind of behavior may seem harmless, but it can lead to sanitation issues, discourage tourism, and even pose health risks.”

The enforcement action stirred strong reactions on social media and among passersby. “It’s basically an oven out there. How can anyone survive this heat?” one woman asked. Another quipped, “That beachfront tent must be worth over 30 million baht — sea view included.” One man speculated that “there’s a shelter available near Rong Po, but people avoid it because of the rules.” Others weren’t amused, with a resident muttering, “It’s not the sea breeze but the smell that’s blowing in now.” Still, another joked, “I was just thinking of pitching a tent too… guess not anymore!”

While some comments were lighthearted, many voiced deeper concerns about the growing number of homeless individuals seen throughout the city. Though beachside areas are being cleared, many have relocated to places like Soi Paniadchang or around the Rattanakorn housing area in East Pattaya, where residents now report feeling unsafe.

Though Pattaya City provides shelters and social support programs, many homeless individuals refuse to enter them, citing a desire for independence or frustration with rules imposed by shelter management. With rising temperatures and harsh sun exposure, both locals and officials worry about the health risks these individuals face daily.



Municipal officers have reminded the public that camping or squatting on public beaches is prohibited and may result in legal action. Maintaining the order, safety, and cleanliness of Pattaya Beach remains a key part of the city’s efforts to restore confidence and welcome tourists ahead of the upcoming high season. Authorities continue to ask for public cooperation in reporting any similar incidents to help ensure public spaces remain safe, sanitary, and welcoming for everyone.



































