PATTAYA, Thailand – While authorities focus heavily on deporting foreigners and fining foreign vendors, deeper and more urgent problems continue to fly under the radar in Pattaya.

When will the mayor and law enforcement seriously tackle the foreign-owned dance clubs blasting loud music late into the night, often staffed by illegal workers without valid permits? These venues fuel noise complaints, disturb neighborhoods, and contribute to unchecked lawlessness.







Recently, 17 Thai vendors were fined for breaking laws, but only one foreign vendor faced penalties. Yet the public conversation still fixates on foreigners as the root problem. Typical Pattaya: complaints spike in low season when revenues drop, but in high season, everyone looks the other way because “the money’s good.”

Meanwhile, the real risk to public safety remains unchecked traffic chaos — especially on Soi 5 Pratumnak. Locals plead for police presence to prevent accidents caused by reckless drivers on motorbikes and three-wheelers. It’s not the street vendors causing harm but careless riders who could mow someone down.



Yes, illegal foreign vendors are being deported, so it’s time to stop the whining and start addressing the bigger problems threatening Pattaya’s community and reputation.

Beyond legality, residents are increasingly alarmed by a wider range of issues: poor hygiene, traffic obstruction, drug passing, night brawls, and rising reports of theft — not just on the beaches but also inside hotel rooms. Some locals have even been accused of extorting or looting foreigners over visa paperwork and minor infractions, adding to the sense of mistrust.

If Pattaya truly wants to protect both its residents and its reputation as a global tourist destination, it must stop scapegoating street vendors and start cracking down on what really matters — the lawless behavior that continues to fester beneath the surface.



































