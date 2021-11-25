Pattaya, civic groups join to fight domestic violence

Pattaya and 12 civic organizations will work cooperatively to prevent and solve problems involving violence against children and women.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya and representatives from 12 charity and welfare organizations in signing the partnership agreement Nov. 24.







The pact calls for promotion and support of cooperation between organizations working to raise community awareness of domestic violence and find solutions.

Banlue said use of only criminal measures is inappropriate because criminal laws focus on punishing abusers rather than rehabilitate them and protect victims.



























