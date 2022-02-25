Pattaya City vets inoculate pets after dog dies of rabies

The Public Health Department vaccinated pets and stray animals in South Pattaya after a dog died of rabies.

Public Health officer Narong Teerajcharuk led a team to inoculate animals in the Soi Khopai Community Feb. 24. A resident there reported stray dogs fighting and one that was bitten developed symptoms of rabies before dying. A postmortem test confirmed the diagnosis.

Health workers urged people to avoid stray animals and, if bitten, wash the wound thoroughly before seeking medical help. Suspect animals must be confined for 10 days.

































