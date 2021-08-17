Pattaya City task force brings food to home-quarantined Covid-19 patients

With a shortage of hospital beds to treat Covid-19 patients, the authorities have instructed those with mild cases to go into home quarantine and treatment.

During this period, the patients depend on their families and other generous and caring people for their daily food and essentials.







Numerous communities are quarantined in Pattaya due to the many residents infected with Covid-19.

Prasert Lemlae, Chairman of the South Pattaya Pattana Community, informed local authorities that quarantined families living in his community were in dire need of food and supplies.

On Aug 14, Banjong Banthoonprayuk, former Pattaya councilor, with Jirawat Plukjai, chairman of the Chumsai Community and Pattaya mayor’s task force, visited patients confined to their homes in Soi Jaidee to bring them food and necessities as requested. They also presented a wheelchair to a disabled patient.





























