The clouds are lifting about the Destination Thailand Visa

Eight months after introduction by a Thai government anxious to increase tourist numbers, DTV’s merits and demerits are becoming clearer. It’s essentially an activity-visa, usually soft power or remote working, which allows the holder a maximum six months’ stay during a five year period. Entry to Thailand can be made by land, sea or air. The DTV public Facebook group, with a membership around 30,000, has found in feedback that holders are not hassled at entry points as long as they show their relevant QR code.

So DTV is a multi-entry tourist visa: once granted it can be used over and over without re-showing or updating documentation or personal finances. This liberal tone is unlikely to be suspended without firm instructions from the Ministry of the Interior. There is no sign of that happening and DTV has been a Thai visa success story without recent competitors. The renewal of the 180 days maximum stay is automatic even if the need to leave the country is only a one-day border hop.







The original DTV policy last summer allowed the possibility for a six months extension at local immigration which would mean a maximum of 360 days in a 12-months period before the requirement to leave kicks in. As predicted, this avenue is problematical for the vast majority of DTV holders. As reported on Facebook, they are being told to go on a border hop or being refused locally as their paperwork or finances are not satisfactory. Most visa extensions in Thailand are semi-automatic or are granted with enough cash in the bank. DTV is in a category of its own with immigration officer discretion the sole criterion.

DTV has replaced several old non-immigrant visas. Thus DTV enables those with Thai families or receiving longterm medical treatment – separate categories from remote working or soft power – to have a six months’ stay (if needed) rather than the 90 days of the former non-immigrant categories. Interestingly, the six months extensions at local immigration which have been granted seem to have mostly been given to those specific categories on submission of updated records. DTV has also replaced the non-immigrant visa for martial arts training.







The negatives of DTV are those associated with classification as a tourist. It may be difficult to open a bank account or extend a driving licence to five years. DTV holders are decidedly not exempt from immigration bureaucracies such as reporting local address or abiding by 90 days reporting, if relevant. There are absolutely no perks such as those associated with other longterm options such as Elite or Long Term Residency.

DTV holders are not allowed to work in Thailand and the digital nomad discretion specifically excludes interaction with the Thai economy. Given the current government-backed enthusiasm of inspectors from the employment and immigration bureaux, remote workers should take care. There is also the vexed question of personal income tax and “assessable” foreign income transferred to Thailand. The still-controversial issue is not visa-specific but relates to Thais and foreigners resident in the kingdom for six months or more, with or without leaving the kingdom. If confused, best to speak to a native Thai accountant or lawyer.





The advent of DTV is a boon for repeat tourists with some “activity” in mind, but it’s neither a retirement visa nor an opportunity for resettlement with a limited investment. As Pacific Travel Advisers put it, “DTV is an enjoy-yourself visa, but don’t try to push out the envelope too far. It’s not for those wishing to make a forever home, although you can later transfer to other longterm visas if you qualify.”























