Pattaya City opens training camps for foreign language lessons

Pattaya will work with Nong Nooch Tropical Garden and the Pattaya Floating Market to offer foreign language lessons in a “camp” environment in schools under the Pattaya City jurisdiction.

More than 700 delegates from various educational institutions attended the Pattaya City Schools Education Seminar held at the Grand Palazzo Hotel in North Pattaya Aug. 1, where Mayor Poramet Ngampichet signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU).







Pattaya’s Non-Formal and Informal Education Office already offers some free foreign-language classes but need to upgrade the learning program to a higher level. The partnership with Nong Nooch Tropical Garden and the Pattaya Floating Market will expand on that effort by offering classes in English and Chinese.





The mayor said, “Thailand must upgrade and develop our educational standards especially in foreign languages to create a new generation of highly-skilled workers to support the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) which is progressing at a rapid pace.”

































