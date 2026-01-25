Pattaya City assists fire victim in Thepprasit Soi 13, helps 77-year-old woman after house blaze

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials and municipal staff have stepped in to assist a 77-year-old woman whose home was damaged by a fire in the middle of Thepprasit Soi 13 earlier this month.

On January 20, city representatives, together with officials from Pattaya’s Engineering Office and Environment Office, visited the affected area to help clear debris and damaged materials left behind by the blaze. The team also carried out an initial assessment of the damage and provided essential household items to ease the hardship faced by the homeowner, identified as Mrs Lamai, aged 77.







Mrs Lamai recounted that the fire broke out between 9 and 10 p.m. after she heard a sound resembling an electrical short circuit. Flames then spread rapidly through the house. She managed to escape safely with her husband, who was the only other person at home at the time, as their children were out working.

Preliminary inspections suggest the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault. The situation was worsened by the house’s predominantly wooden structure, allowing the flames to spread quickly and cause extensive damage.



Pattaya City officials said they will continue coordinating with relevant agencies to provide further assistance in accordance with regulations and will closely monitor the situation to help the affected residents recover and return to normal living conditions as soon as possible.



































