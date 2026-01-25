Officials intervene after disturbance by homeless woman near Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers and police were called in on January 22 to intervene after a homeless woman caused a public disturbance near The Park Hotel at the Central Pattaya-Sukhumvit Road intersection, drawing attention from passers-by and nearby businesses.

According to officials, the woman was seen behaving aggressively and shouting loudly in a busy public area, creating confusion and concern among pedestrians and motorists. Pattaya municipal officers, working together with police, moved in to assess the situation, speak with the woman, and de-escalate tensions.







After discussions at the scene, authorities cleared the area and escorted the woman away from the location to prevent further disruption. Officials said the situation was resolved peacefully and without incident.

The incident sparked a wave of public reaction online, with many residents expressing growing concern over the visible increase in homeless individuals and people displaying unstable behavior across Pattaya. Some commenters said the problem had become more noticeable since previous clearings in other areas, claiming individuals had dispersed throughout the city rather than receiving long-term solutions.

Others expressed sympathy, saying they felt sorry for people in such situations and questioned whether enough support or treatment options were available. At the same time, several residents voiced fear, describing encounters with people shouting, talking to themselves, or behaving unpredictably in crowded areas frequented by tourists.

Some commenters urged authorities to take firmer action, calling for stronger enforcement and proper medical or social intervention, while others warned that unmanaged situations could affect public safety and Pattaya’s image as a tourist destination.

Officials have not released further details but said they continue to monitor public areas and respond to reports involving vulnerable individuals, with the aim of maintaining safety while coordinating appropriate assistance where possible.



































