Norwegian man warned after walking naked on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya were called to the beachfront in the early hours of January 22 after receiving reports of a foreign man behaving inappropriately along Pattaya Beach near Soi 13/3.

According to Pattaya City Police, officers were alerted at around 1 a.m. by concerned members of the public who said a foreigner had been seen walking naked along the beach. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man, later identified only as a Norwegian national, already dressed and sitting by the shoreline.







Police spoke with the man and issued a formal warning, explaining that such behaviour was inappropriate and offensive in a public tourist area frequented by both Thai and foreign visitors.

A 36-year-old witness told officers that he had seen the foreigner remove his clothes and enter the sea before walking back toward people sitting along the beach, causing alarm among beachgoers. The witness said the man’s actions appeared irrational and possibly linked to intoxication, adding that many people in the area at the time were women and families.



After being cautioned, the man was advised to respect local laws and social norms in Pattaya, particularly in public tourist locations. Police recorded the incident and allowed him to leave the area, warning that stricter action could be taken if similar behaviour occurred again.



































