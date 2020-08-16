Pattaya children, seniors evicted for unpaid rent

Confused and lost, these evicted children are consoled by a welfare worker.

A dozen children and seniors are homeless after being evicted from their Pattaya house after being unable to pay the rent.



The unidentified group living in a rental room in East Pattaya came home to find their belongings piled outside the door and the locks changed.

The heartless landlord piled up all the evicted family’s belongings outside their home.

Pattama Chanchiew, director of the Nongprue Social Welfare Department, said the subdistrict placed the youngsters and oldsters –– no information was provided on why they were all living together – into shelters.

She appealed to generous Pattaya landlords to provide them a place to say. Those interested can call 038-933-100 or 086-336-5685.

Welfare workers came to the aid of the family promising to care for them.

The evicted family have nowhere to live and are pleading for assistance.


