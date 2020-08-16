Pattaya children, seniors evicted for unpaid rent

A dozen children and seniors are homeless after being evicted from their Pattaya house after being unable to pay the rent.







The unidentified group living in a rental room in East Pattaya came home to find their belongings piled outside the door and the locks changed.

Pattama Chanchiew, director of the Nongprue Social Welfare Department, said the subdistrict placed the youngsters and oldsters –– no information was provided on why they were all living together – into shelters.

She appealed to generous Pattaya landlords to provide them a place to say. Those interested can call 038-933-100 or 086-336-5685.

