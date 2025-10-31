Foreign visitors tell why Pattaya’s nightlife is struggling

PATTAYA, Thailand — Once the undisputed nightlife capital of Southeast Asia, Pattaya’s after-dark scene is showing signs of strain. While bars, bands, and beer are still plentiful, many longtime foreign visitors say the atmosphere — and the audience — have changed dramatically.

On social media, tourists and long-term residents share blunt opinions about what’s gone wrong. “If they’re still screaming ‘Zombie, Zombie!’ at 200 decibels every night in every bar, I’ll be going elsewhere to spend my cash again,” one European commenter wrote. Another said he and dozens of friends have already skipped Pattaya for the eighth year in a row.







Some say the city feels more like “Little Mumbai” than the Pattaya they once knew. “People are getting sick of heading into Little Mumbai any time they want to get a drink,” one user said, referring to the growing presence of Indian tourists and entertainment businesses. Others argue the shift is part of a natural cycle. “Times are changing,” a commenter observed. “It’s someone else’s thing now — get over it.”

Beyond cultural shifts, the economy plays a major role. The strong baht, rising prices, and fewer “high-spending” tourists have left many venues competing for smaller profits.

Even performers and nightlife workers admit times are tough. Some have publicly called for government support, saying that despite full venues during weekends, weekday traffic and spending have dropped sharply.



Still, Pattaya continues to reinvent itself with festivals, beach events, and late-night entertainment extensions to attract broader audiences. As one wry comment put it: “Better open 24 hours.”

Whether the party city can find a balance between nostalgia and new trends remains to be seen — but one thing’s certain: Pattaya’s nightlife is no longer the same.



































