Pattaya cement company fined 10,000 baht for dumping waste into public drainage

PATTAYA, Thailand – City authorities have fined a Pattaya-based company 10,000 baht after it discharged wastewater containing cement onto a public road, causing it to flow into the city’s drainage system. The incident disrupted traffic, damaged the road surface, and created hazards for local residents.

Officials from the Chonburi Provincial Industry Office, Pattaya Sanitation and Public Health Department, Pattaya Policy and Planning Office, and the Jomtien Municipality Task Force investigated the incident at the site and confirmed the violation. The cement company was ordered to clean up the affected area and prevent future occurrences.







Residents welcomed the swift action but voiced concerns that the fine may be too low. Some suggested that penalties should include both fines and short-term imprisonment to deter repeat offenses, while others called for follow-up inspections to ensure all debris is removed from the drainage system to prevent blockages and flooding.

One resident commented, “It’s good that Pattaya authorities can catch violators quickly, unlike in other provinces where offenders often escape.” Another noted ongoing issues in nearby construction areas where cement, mud, and sand regularly flow into the public drainage during rainfall.



While many praised the enforcement, some criticized the fine as insufficient. “Only ten thousand baht? That’s too little for the damage caused,” said one resident. Others urged the city to continue monitoring construction projects and enforce stricter measures to protect roads and drainage infrastructure.



































