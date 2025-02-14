Pattaya City sign light enhancement nears completion, aiming to become a modern landmark

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai visited the site to inspect the progress of the PATTAYA CITY sign’s lighting enhancement. The contractor provided updates and conducted a test of the lighting system.

Manot revealed that Pattaya City has been working on improving the efficiency of the decorative lighting on the PATTAYA CITY sign to enhance its appeal as a landmark. The sign, located on Pratumnak Hill, has been an iconic symbol of Pattaya for over 20 years but has deteriorated over time. Recognizing its importance to the city’s image, the renovation began in October last year.







Currently, 90% of the lighting improvements have been completed, with the remaining work focusing on installing lights on the letters of the PATTAYA CITY sign. The entire project is expected to be completed by February 27.

Once finished, the sign will feature a fresh new look, including landscape enhancements and a repainted surface in blue tones to reflect Pattaya’s identity as a seaside tourism destination. The ground beneath the sign will also be artistically decorated to create a visually appealing and photogenic landmark.



Additionally, new lighting effects will be introduced, illuminating the sign daily from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. On weekends and public holidays, special light displays will be showcased throughout the night. On regular days without special effects, the sign will be illuminated in a designated color for each day of the week, ensuring a vibrant and eye-catching attraction for visitors capturing memorable moments at this iconic Pattaya landmark.











































