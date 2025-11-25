Pattaya CC retains their Chiang Mai 6’s Trophy (Part 1)

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Dear cricket lovers, welcome back to more off-season cricket tournament news. PCC travelled to Chiang Mai on 22-23 November to defend their 6’s trophy win from last year. The closed season saw some changes in the team line-up with new Chiang Mai virgins, Sam Parker and Darryl Lovegrove and a returning stalwart, Venky Ragagopalan joining the fray. Regular players included Andy Emery ©, Luke Stokes (V-C), Habby Singh and Abaid Ullah. There were 8 teams from all over Thailand plus one from Hong Kong.

The 6’s format was the same as last year with 5 overs per innings with each player bowling one over, except the wicket keeper. Wides and No Balls accrue 3 runs each and are not re-bowled and no free -hit. Batsmen who score over 30 have to retire and cannot return. The only change was that a wide followed by a boundary 4 would not count as 7 runs and would be limited to 5. Each team would play 4 matches in a round robin and their position in the table would dictate whether they would play for 1st v 2nd or 3rd v 4th etc.







PCC began their defense of the trophy against Lanna CC on a ground with a slow, soft outfield that had suffered from 3 days of heavy rain and so the usual par score of 60-65 became 45-50. Boundaries along the ground would be in short supply. Lanna won the toss and decided to bat. Darryl Lovegrove opened the bowling to Nick Janes. A few wides gave Nick a good start with 14 off the over. Venky bowled Chris Coombes first ball and good fielding from PCC restricted Lanna to 8 off Venky. Sam Tucker bowled well for 5 and Lanna were 27 for 1 from 3 overs. Habby Singh had Nick superbly caught by Luke Stokes at long-off. Luke bowled the last over and managed a caught and bowled off the last ball to limit Lanna to 45 for 3.

PCC opened with Darryl and Sam and were restricted to 3 by tight bowling. In the next over Sam was dropped at long on and Darryl was C&B from a top edge and PCC were struggling at 15 for 1 from 2. Sam took up the cudgel and blasted away to retire on 36 and win the match with 7 balls to spare. A win by 5 wickets and a good start.



PCC’s next match was a local derby against Alibaba. Alibaba won the toss and decided to bat. Sam bowled the first over for 9 and Habby bowled a very tidy over for 6. Venky was somewhat wayward with 14 off the over. Andy bowled well and managed an LBW decision, 36 for 1 from 4. Luke bowled the final over; it was a disaster which contained 18 in No balls and wides and 16 off the last ball which had to be a legal ball. A run out off the last ball took the score to 63 for 2.

Abaid and Luke took the field to chase 63 and it started with a 6, 17 of the first over. Terry bowled a tidy second over for 8 but the remaining overs were hammered. 45 for 0 after 3 as Luke and Abaid plundered boundaries. The 4th over was the same as Abaid hit a 6 out of the ground to finish on 34 and conclude the match with an over to spare. Luke was 30 not out. A win by 6 wickets.

The final match of the day was against the Black Swans. PCC won the toss and decided to bat. Sam and Habby opened against Mike Strunsky. 13 off the over. The 2nd over saw Habby dropped by Cliff at long-on and 13 more runs were added. Dave bowled next and went for 14, 41 for 0 off 3. Another 21 runs off the last 2 overs saw 62 for 0 and both batsmen not out.

The Black Swans started well with 21 without loss from Sam and Luke but it was Darryl that struck first when Luke took a good catch at long-off. Only 7 off the over, 28 for 1 from 3. Venky could have taken a wicket had it not been for Luke, who, uncharacteristically, dropped a catch. Sam did the Sam off Habby at long-on and the Black Swans finished on 44 for 1. PCC won by 18 runs and their 3rd win put them on the top of the table after Day 1.

The following day saw final match of the round robin against Lamphun who were somewhat understrength as they were lacking Chancai, Frame and Feem. PCC won the toss and decided to bat. Abaid and Luke opened. Abaid was out in the first over wafting at a widish ball and was caught behind, 13 for 1. A tidy second over with Sam at the crease, 22 for 1. The third over saw a 6 from Luke and then he was bowled. Habby took over and swung at the first ball from Ton which went down Long-on’s throat for a golden duck. 46 for 3 off 4. Darryl and Sam battled on to finish on 57 for 3, which a depleted Lamphun might struggle to chase.

Cher opened the batting for Lamphun and Sam opened the bowling. A steady over for 9. Luke seemed to have recovered from wobblyitis of the arm and bowled an excellent 7. Darryl had Cher caught at long-on by Sam and then got hit for a No Ball full toss for 9, but 25 for 1 after 3 was on par for a win. Andy bowled and Sam took a magnificent catch above his head on the boundary as Lamphun were held at 30 for 2. Habby bowled that last over for just 5 runs and took a wicket off the last ball, 35 for 3 and an excellent example of tight bowling and good fielding. 5 wins and a top of the table finish.





The final for 1st and 2nd places was PCC v TJCDF (Thai Junior Cricket development Fund). PCC lost the toss and were required to bat. It didn’t start well for PCC as Abaid mistimed his shot and was caught at long-on. 10 for 1 as Habby took the crease and he immediately went on the rampage. Habby and Luke were running well and the score went from 27 for 1 off 2, to 38 for 1 off 3 and 59 for 1 off 4 as the boundaries flowed. Luke retired on 36 to leave Sam the last ball. He was caught for a golden duck. Habby was 28 not out. 72 for 2.

Sam opened the bowling and good fielding from Habby and Luke saved 4s and had the opener runout, 8 for 1. Luke bowled an average over for 12, 20 for 1. Venky bowled well and clattered the stumps with his last ball, 28 for 2 off 3. Andy bowled the 4th for a loose 14 and Habby took the last over. A very tidy 6 brought the match to a conclusion at 48 for 2 and PCC won by 24 runs and received the winner’s trophy.







A great result for PCC and a great competition organised by George Appleton and his team.

Regular viewers will know that PCC has won the A Division title for the last 3 years out of 4 but have not sought promotion to the 50 over Premiership Division. The Premiership is now a 25 over format and PCC have joined. Henceforth, matches will be played at Terdthai TCG, Lat Krabang, Bangkok.

PCC would like to thank their sponsors, The Outback, the Magic Bar and the Pattaya Sports Group for their support and assistance.









































