Pattaya Cars on the Beach turns off fans with excessive disease control

Over 170 super, sport, and classic cars shined under the bright Pattaya sun at Bali Hai Pier for the second Cars on the Beach event, but many skipped the show due to over-the-top disease-control measures.

Deputy Mayor Wutisak Rermkitkarn opened the Dec. 18-19 auto show organized with the Pattaya Car Group.







In addition to plenty of photo opportunities, the show featured a car quiz, booths offering automobile accessories, folk music performance and a show by DJ Jeans.

Many people, however, were turned away or just turned off by the strict entry requirements for the outdoor event where everyone was already wearing face masks.



Despite it being spread out on the South Pattaya Pier, people couldn’t even come to look at the cars unless they could prove they were double-vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a recent negative coronavirus test result.



























