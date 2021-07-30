Pattaya business owners donate 5 ventilators to Banglamung Hospital

Pattaya business leaders donated more than three million baht in ventilators and medical equipment to Banglamung Hospital, Pattaya’s frontline defense in the battle against Covid-19.

Pattaya City Councilman Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn, an executive with the Flipper hotel group, announced the donation July 29. The ventilators, along with patient monitors, fingertip pulse oximeters, digital thermometers, personal protection equipment and more, will be delivered Aug. 4.







Sinchai said business owners raised the 3.2 million baht for the equipment, but the donors preferred to remain anonymous.

Banglamung Hospital is the largest Covid-19 treatment center in the area and is short on not only beds, but equipment to treat the flood of coronavirus patients.

Chonburi on Friday reported 914 new Covid-19 cases with 62 of those found in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya.























