Pattaya officials brought relief to two bedridden patients as part of its elderly well-being campaign.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai led a team of city health and welfare officials as well as Wipathip Jantee, vice president of the Pattaya Elderly Club, to the homes in the Charoensuk Pattana and Central Pattaya communities Nov. 3.







Utilizing funding from the Pattaya Health Security Fund, officials brought two bedridden residents adult diapers and consumer products. (PCPR)