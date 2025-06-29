Pattaya breathes easier as new cannabis rules bring calm – but debate continues

PATTAYA, Thailand – Once dubbed the “Wild West” of Thailand’s cannabis experiment, Pattaya is slowly returning to a calmer, more balanced city. On June 26, 2025, Thailand officially rolled back recreational cannabis use, limiting access to medical use only – a shift that’s already reshaping the city’s image.

Under new regulations issued by the Ministry of Public Health, cannabis can now only be distributed by licensed medical professionals. Advertising is banned, and sales are prohibited in public areas such as parks, temples, dormitories, and zoos. Online and vending machine sales are also outlawed, and patients must have a prescription to receive up to a 30-day supply.







In Pattaya – where dispensaries and cannabis-themed storefronts had become ubiquitous in areas like Soi Buakhao and Walking Street – the change is already visible. Many shops have closed, and the heavy herbal odour that once lingered through tourist zones is fading. For some residents and long-term visitors, it’s a welcome relief.

“This wasn’t the kind of tourism that brought real money,” said one European retiree. A long-term German expat added, “Every 50 meters, the smell was overwhelming — it didn’t help tourism, it hurt it.” Supporters of the rollback see it as a step toward restoring Pattaya’s appeal as a more liveable, diverse destination.



But not everyone is pleased. Thai entrepreneurs who invested in cannabis during the brief legalization period say they’ve been left behind. “I poured everything into my shop – now it’s all gone,” said one dispensary owner, adding that the green economy also created local jobs. Others worry the ban will push cannabis back underground. “Now it’ll be back on the streets and beaches, sold by the same people who deal other stuff,” warned one Pattaya resident.

The slow and sometimes contradictory policy process has also come under fire. “Why did it take so long?” asked a North American retiree. “Tourists had already stopped coming to places like Patong or Walking Street because the smell was just too much.” Another added: “They ban cannabis but alcohol is still everywhere. What’s the logic?”

Still, many believe this is the reset Pattaya needed. “Weed shops popping up on every block were too much. Maybe now we’ll see cafés, galleries, and family-run shops return,” said a café owner in Jomtien. “Pattaya is finally starting to feel liveable again.”

Even with frustrations and setbacks, most agree: the city is changing — and perhaps for the better.



