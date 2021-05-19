Pattaya bread truck flips taxi in massive collision, driver hurt

A taxi driver was injured when a bread delivery truck collided with his car in East Pattaya.

Komkrit Jantimangkul, 43, wasn’t seriously hurt in the May 17 wreck on the railway-parallel road at the intersection of Soi Nernplubwan even though his Toyota Fortuner taxi ended up on its side.

Pattarawat Mahachai, the 21-year-old driver of the Isuzu bread-delivery truck, admitted he drove on to the railway road at high speed and didn’t see the taxi. He slammed his brakes, but could not stop in time before crashing into the side of the taxi flipping it on its side.





























