Pattaya braces for more rain as stormy conditions continue across Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rainy conditions are expected to persist in Pattaya and much of eastern Thailand today, with the Thai Meteorological Department forecasting thunderstorms in 60% of the region and the possibility of heavy rain in some areas, including Chonburi province.

The rough weather comes as the southern region sees an increase in rainfall, raising concerns over flash floods and runoff in low-lying and hillside areas. Authorities have warned residents, particularly in the southern provinces, to stay alert for sudden flooding due to accumulated rainfall.







Meanwhile, upper Thailand — including the North, Northeast, and Central Plains — continues to face volatile weather. Isolated thunderstorms and strong winds are expected, with temperatures remaining hot during the day. The mix of intense heat and gusty storms has prompted health and safety advisories, especially for outdoor activities.

Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are also under a 60% rain forecast today, with heavy rain likely in some areas. Coastal and maritime warnings have also been issued, with waves expected to reach over 2 meters in storm-affected zones. Small boats are advised to avoid going out to sea, especially in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.



In the eastern region, which includes Pattaya, the sea remains relatively calm with waves under 1 meter, except where storms hit — where wave heights could surge past 2 meters.

Local officials in Chonburi have urged residents to monitor updates closely and prepare for possible localized flooding, particularly in areas near canals and low-lying roads.

































