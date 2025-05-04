Fire engulfs nearly 100-year-old luxury yacht in Sattahip bay, owner and crew safely evacuate after extinguish attempts fail

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Na Jomtien Subdistrict Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office received a report from local fishermen about a fire on a yacht anchored off the coast of Ban Amphoe Bay, Na Jomtien, Sattahip at 06:20 AM on May 3. The yacht, a 60-ton gross tonnage vessel designed for coastal navigation and capable of carrying up to 23 passengers, is owned by Chidchonok.

Firefighting teams from the Na Jomtien municipality, along with private companies, quickly deployed fireboats, speedboats, and jet skis to douse the flames, which had started in the engine room and were spreading to the passenger cabins and the wheelhouse. It took nearly an hour to bring the fire under control. The extent of the damage is still under evaluation.







According to the owner of the yacht, he was sitting at the rear of the yacht at around 06:20 AM when he noticed the smell of burning wires and saw smoke coming from the engine room below deck. Upon investigation, he found sparks igniting the area. Despite his attempts to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher, the blaze quickly escalated. He and his crew escaped safely using a dinghy. The likely cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit. This classic yacht, nearly 100 years old, is valued at several million baht, and the damage assessment is ongoing. (TNA)

































